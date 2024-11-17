Sage Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,656 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. First Majestic Silver comprises about 0.1% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.41%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.