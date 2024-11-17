Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.53 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabre Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after buying an additional 678,588 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 62.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838,230 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,018,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

