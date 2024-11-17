Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Sabre Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.53 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
