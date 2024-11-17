S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.