Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.98% of CTS worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

