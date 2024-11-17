Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.39% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

