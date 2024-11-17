Royce & Associates LP Buys 54,737 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.41% of Ranger Energy Services worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 432,570 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 409,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $93,011.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,803.76. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.