Royal Bank of Canada Cuts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $7.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

