Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 162.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ROP opened at $548.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

