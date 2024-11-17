Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Spire Global by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

