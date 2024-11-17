RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

Blend Labs Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLND stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926 in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

