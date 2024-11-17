RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.0% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,975.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,069.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,360.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3,987.27.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.