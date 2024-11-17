RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,176 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $275.66 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $193.73 and a one year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.