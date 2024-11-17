RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

