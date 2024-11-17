RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 540,436 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $15,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 264,789 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 399,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 252,252 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $35.96 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

