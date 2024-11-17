RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 3,246 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 151.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AORT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Artivion by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Artivion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Artivion by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AORT. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $84,083.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,294.60. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

