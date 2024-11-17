RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 221.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,225,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,530 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

