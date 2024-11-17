Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 2,200 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LCNB makes up approximately 2.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned 3.95% of LCNB worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 231,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.84 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. LCNB had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.55%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

