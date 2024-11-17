Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases Shares of 1,050 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

