Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

