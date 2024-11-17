Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVPHW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
