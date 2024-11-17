Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPHW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

