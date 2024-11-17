Reviewing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Datadog”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $1.27 billion 7.00 $61.72 million $0.55 156.95 Datadog $2.13 billion 20.13 $48.57 million $0.53 237.91

Volatility and Risk

Elastic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Elastic has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic 4.62% -17.54% -5.69% Datadog 7.58% 9.41% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elastic and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 8 16 0 2.67 Datadog 1 1 25 2 2.97

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $104.19, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $150.96, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

Datadog beats Elastic on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

