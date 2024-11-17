Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.13 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.40). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.40), with a volume of 26,722 shares.

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.13. The company has a market cap of £55.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05.

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

