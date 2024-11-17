Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RAIFY stock remained flat at $4.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

