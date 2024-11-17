Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quest Critical Metals Trading Down 16.4 %

OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,240. Quest Critical Metals has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.11.

About Quest Critical Metals

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

