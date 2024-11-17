Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,497,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 2,852,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.5 days.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor stock remained flat at $22.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $26.45.
Quebecor Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.