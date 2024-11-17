Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,497,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 2,852,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.5 days.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor stock remained flat at $22.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

