QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $161.80 and last traded at $161.94. Approximately 1,487,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,983,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.1 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

