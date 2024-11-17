Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.15.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,588. This trade represents a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $24,775,030 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Pure Storage by 22.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after acquiring an additional 626,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

