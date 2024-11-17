Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,920. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,947 shares of company stock worth $713,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,540,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 476,986 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,111,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

