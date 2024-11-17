Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 3,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

