Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 169,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 37,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Planet Green Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Planet Green alerts:

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Planet Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Green stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:PLAG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Planet Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.