Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in October

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Financial stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

PAPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,825. Pineapple Financial has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

