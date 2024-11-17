Phraction Management LLC Invests $211,000 in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MARA during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $1,524,546. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 5.52. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

