Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $331.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.18 and a 1-year high of $342.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

