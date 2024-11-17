Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 846,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,190. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

