Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $83,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $322.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average is $303.12. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $245.70 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

