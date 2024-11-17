Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.