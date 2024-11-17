Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,745 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

