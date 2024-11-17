Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.10. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

