Pensana (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Shares Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Pensana Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

