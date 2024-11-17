PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
PC Connection Stock Down 1.7 %
CNXN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.15. 72,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,803. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.73%.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
