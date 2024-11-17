Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.41 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

