Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.41 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
