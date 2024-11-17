PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $375,750.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,188,925.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $769,759.60.

On Friday, August 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50.

PagerDuty Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:PD opened at $18.65 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

PagerDuty last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 1,180,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,631,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,449,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,564,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

