P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
P3 Health Partners Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of P3 Health Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 887,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.78.
Insider Transactions at P3 Health Partners
In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,025,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,134,245.28. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 400,000 shares of company stock worth $205,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
