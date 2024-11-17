P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 887,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Insider Transactions at P3 Health Partners

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,025,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,134,245.28. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 400,000 shares of company stock worth $205,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

About P3 Health Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 550,925 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 39.8% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406,418 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

