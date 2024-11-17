P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTSI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
