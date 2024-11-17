P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTSI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.