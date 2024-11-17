Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.73% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Orchestra BioMed has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 107.04% and a negative net margin of 2,179.33%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $38,527.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,146.75. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,260 shares of company stock worth $138,573. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

