Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,574 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $121.59.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.