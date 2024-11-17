Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 67.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.32 and a 200 day moving average of $251.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $315.73.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.