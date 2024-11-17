Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period.

NML opened at $8.92 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

