Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,761.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $51.39.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

