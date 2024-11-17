Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

